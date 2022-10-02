All the news from around North Northamptonshire

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Amazing midwife

An super midwife from Kettering General Hospital has received a DAISY Award for the outstanding, compassionate, and sensitive care she gave to a mum.

Midwife Emma Duxon receives the Daisy award from Deputy Director of Nursing Pam Smith at Kettering General Hospital

Emma Duxon was nominated for her award by a grateful mum after supporting her through pregnancies which had difficulties associated with them.

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

The mum who nominated Emma for the award wrote: “I have had Emma through both my pregnancies.

“She goes above and beyond her duty of care. She checks in with me regularly and always makes sure I’m coping mentally and physically.

Bilton Court residents with their winning artwork

“Any issue that arises and I know she is at the end of the phone. She has made both my pregnancies so much more relaxing.

“She really is a shoulder to cry on as well as providing all the care and support I need during pregnancy. “

Emma received her award from Deputy Director of Nursing Pam Smith and was also presented with an accompanying pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Pam said: ““Emma has gone above and beyond what would be expected of her and supported a mother with compassionate care through a difficult time, and this led to her nomination.

“Once again I want to thank everyone who takes the time and trouble to nominate our staff members for these awards.

“They enable families to thank individuals who have touched their lives, often at a time of great vulnerability. Please keep the nominations coming.”

You can make a nomination here.

Gretton wave of light

Gretton Baptist Church has organised a Wave of Light remembrance service on Saturday, October 15.

The service is for families who hace experience pregnancy or baby loss and would like to light a candle in memory of their baby.

It wil be held by minister Rev Peter Lloyd at Gretton Baptist chapel from 6pm finishing to 8pm.

For further details call 01536772155 or email [email protected]

Wellingborough care home’s winning artwork

A piece of art created by residents of Bilton Court Care Home in Queensway, Wellingborough, will be featured in a calendar and online gallery.

Their lively collage of colourful flowers in a vase was chosen as a winner from entries from 60 Anchor care homes across the country.

Resident Beatirce Mann, 90, said: “I’ve always liked the arts and feel very flattered that our artwork was chosen to be part of the Anchor

calendar.”

Dinah Goode, 92, also a resident at Bilton Court, added: “I enjoy art because it helps me see things in different ways and express myself creatively.”

National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an annual event which aims to champion, promote and encourage arts in care settings.

Care teams from Anchor care homes organised a variety of activities for the national celebration day, including art-themed quizzes, exhibitions and music sessions. Residents have also been creating original artworks with the theme of ‘Field of Flowers’ to enter the competition which was judged by a panel of Anchor colleagues.

Win a trolley dash!

A 60-second trolley dash is on offer at a Raunds Discount store.

Retailer QD is giving one lucky customer the chance to win everything they need for Christmas with a minute-long trolley dash around their Brook Street store.

To enter, customers simply need to pop into the Brook Street store and scan their QD Reward Card every time they make a purchase. The more scans each customer makes, the more entries they get into the competition, providing an even greater chance to win.

The trolley dash will take place within QD’s Christmas department, which is packed with everything customers need for a great value festive season.

QD will be running 30 trolley dashes in total – one in each of its 30 stores within the QD Group. All entries close on October 23 October, with each winner completing their trolley dash in-store at the start of November.

Ron Frater, manager at QD Raunds, said: “Christmas is going to be tough for many people this year with the cost of living crisis and increased heating bills. Here at QD, we wanted to do our bit to help spread some cheer and give one lucky customer an early present from the QD family to theirs. Our trolley dash has been very popular in the past and we’re delighted to bring it back for 2022.

Annual stamp fair

Kettering Stamp and Philatelic Society is set to hold its annual fair next Saturda y (October 8).

The event takes place at the Ise Lodge Community Centre in St Vincent’s Avenue between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors will be able to peruse stamps, collections, postal history and accessories. Entry and car parking is free and refreshments will be on offer.

Raunds coffee afternoon

Wednesday (October 5) will see a coffee social event take place at the Saxon Hall in Raunds.

The event, between 1.30pm and 3pm, will feature coffee, cake and a sing-a-long thanks to Raunds Community Choir.