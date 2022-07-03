The planters at Kettering Station

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Members of Kettering Civic Society have installed a new planter at Kettering railway station near to their Time Travellers exhibition space on platform one.

The planter has been added as part of the society’s green-fingered efforts maintaining the floral displays on the platforms a job shared with station adopters.

Cllr Val Anslow at the UoN graduate show

The exhibition room is based at Kettering Station and opens when steam trains stop and by appointment.

Residents at Wellingborough-based Glenvale Park have been invited to grow their own community at a tree planting event.

On Saturday, June 25, neighbours gathered to plant their own trees and try out food from well-loved Wellingborough restaurant, June Plum.

Special guest Cllr Jon Ekins, Mayor of Wellingborough Town Council joined residents, members of North Northants Council and Gleneagles Church.

One of the pieces of work at the UoN event

Cllr Jon Ekins said: “The tree planting event at Glenvale Park was a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the progress of the development and welcome new residents.

“Giving those who live here the chance to plant a tree on the green spaces lets them have a piece of the development which will grow with them for a long time, further demonstrating Glenvale Park LLP’s commitment to social value, placemaking and community spirit. I look forward to any future events hosted at the development.”

As well as new homes, Glenvale Park will deliver a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a 25,000m² business park, that could house up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.

Home-grown coffee chain Bewiched have two reasons to celebrate this week.

The Armed Forces day event took place at the cenotaph in the Old Village

The independent chain, which has outlets across North Northamptonshire, have won a national customer service award at the annual QSR conference over seventy other national brands.

Operations Manager Richard Wagg said: “To be recognised on a national level for all the work our teams put in for our customers is amazing and a huge achievement for our small business. Now, we want to get even better.”

The group have also just celebrated the first birthday of their Northampton drive-thru store. Managing director and founder Matt Fountain said: “'The drive-thru team have had an amazing first year. Sarah the store manager and her team have delivered a consistently outstanding experience that I actually think is unrivalled in this region at any other drive-thru operation.

“We now look to make that experience even better and have three more drive-thrus planned to open in Northamptonshire next year, as well as others further afield with our franchise partners at the Heart of England Co-op.”

Bewiched are celebrating this week

The Islip Local Pub Company have entered voluntary liquidation. The firm, which ran the Rose & Crown pub in the village, were made subject to a winding up order on June 29. Any creditors can contact the liquidators at [email protected]

Councillor Val Anslow, the deputy mayor of Wellingborough, attended the Summer Degree Show at the University of Northampton and see the talented students celebrate their final year and showcase their work in fabric, leather, drawing and photography as well as other media.

She said: “The work, in many cases, reflected the effect of the pandemic on their lives and on the lives of us all. Atruly uplifting and positive evening. Thankyou UoN.”

It’s set to be a summer bigger and better than ever thanks to all the exciting activities North Northamptonshire Council has planned for young people across North Northants.

From Monday, July 25, there will be an array of fun activities to get stuck into across leisure centres, community centres, parks and open spaces.

Some activities available will include: holiday clubs, turn up and play sessions, forest schools, arts & crafts, football, table tennis, tennis, swimming, diving and cricket.

Tree-planting at Glenvale Park

Full details of what the council will be offering in each district and borough can be found by visiting North Northamptonshire Council’s dedicated web page.

Corby Town Council held their very first celebration of Armed Forces Day last Saturday.

Working with RBL Northants, a service was held at the war memorial in Corby Old Village hosted by Cllr Alison Dalziel.

There were performances from piper Michelle Murray Jewell, Louise May, Lynnette and Will Ballantyne with reflective words from Rev Paul Frost just before wreaths were laid by dignitaries from RBL Northants, Corby Masonic Club, Royal Lancers, Corby Town Council mayor and Corby Labour Party.

The event was open to all with everyone attending the service invited back to the Ex-Servicemen’s club for refreshments. To coincide with the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands recently, ex-serviceman Des Wallington gave a talk about his time served there with memorabilia on show.