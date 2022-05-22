Northants Telegraph Sunday Extra: 350 new homes, Pen Green award and centre's anniversary

Cllr Leanne Buckingham (left) at her first mayoral engagement

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So every Sunday we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Oundle musician Nick Hart, winner of Travers Rising Stars 2021, has been giving his advice to this year's competitors.

Nick competed on the stage at GlastonBlaby after sending in a last-minute audition.

Stalls at Hannah Wilson's fundraiser.

His victory saw him crowned Travers Rising Star for 2021 and performing on the main stage at the fundraising festival.

Nick said: “Enjoy it. It's as simple as that. Don't overthink it. Enjoy it.

​”Do material that you believe in. Do it for yourself because when you try to please someone else, it never works out as well as doing something you are passionate about. It doesn't matter what the outcome will be because you'll get great value out of the experience and a far better performance.”

Nick’s prize saw him visit the Under The Apple Tree Studio, a venue created by Northampton-born 'Whispering' Bob Harris of Radio 2 and Old Grey Whistle test fame.

The Seagrave Park development

He recorded a live video of his set. received three days of studio time at Leicester's Yellow Bean Studio along with a professional photoshoot. He is now preparing to release his debut EP.

Nick said: “I'm in a great place to move things forward and the rest of the year has already been allocated for a couple of exciting and complex projects.”

His advice to anyone wanting to enter the Rising Stars competition is to go for it.

This free-to-enter challenge is open to any band, singing group or solo artist between the ages of 13 and 30 who live or study in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire or Rutland. Go to https://www.travers-foundation.org.uk/rising-stars-2022.html

The deadline for entries is June 26, 2022.

Pen Green Research, Training and Development Base in Corby has been awarded a special recognition award from the School of Education at the University of Hertfordshire.

Pen Green has collaborated with the university since 2008 and during that time has taught 2500 early years practitioners and trainee teachers locally, nationally and internationally from the purpose-built training facility in Corby.

Felicity Dewsbery, Deputy Head of Centre said “I am thrilled by the acknowledgement from the University of Hertfordshire and Lyn Trodd the Dean of Education.

“Pen Green Research, Training and Development Base has been delivering degree programmes validated by University of Hertfordshire for the last 14 years.

“Our early years degree students are powerful thinkers, resilient practitioners and are currently needed within the sector more than at any other time. The pandemic has disrupted children’s opportunities for early learning within their development and has affected families significantly.

“The early years learning community at Pen Green supports practitioners to find the capacity to be available and present for children and their families at such a difficult time. The students are supported by a talented, knowledgeable, thoughtful and resilient team of tutors and administrators who go above and beyond to support and facilitate the learning of the students who in turn support children and families. I am so proud and privileged to be one of a team of warriors.”

Corby’s new deputy mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham visited the Corby spring fair as her first official engagement.

Stevens Funfair has been visiting Abington Park for 70 years and Cllr Buckingham joined her fellow councillors to try a few of the hair-raising rides.

She said: “This is a great event for the young people of the town to socialise and have fun.”

Local town councillors for the area Martyn Reuby and Alison Dalziel also joined the mayor. Cllr Dalziel met grande dame Charmaine Stevens who has been visiting Corby for 70 years .

Cllr Martyn Reuby said: “I am impressed on how the fair staff were looking after the football pitches and was pleased that the fair will be giving a donation to the local football club as a gesture of goodwill.”

A student at a school in Oundle smashed her fundraising target after holding an event to help people in Ukraine.

Hannah Wilson, who is in Year 10 at Prince William School, held a village fundraiser in Aldwincle on May 1 with 21 stalls for people to visit.

She had hoped to raise £500 but ended up raising £2,070 for those in need in the war-torn country. Hannah will also use her learnings as part of her silver Duke of Edinburgh award.

A wellbeing centre based at Irthlingborough Library has celebrated its eight anniversary.

Cando Care was formed for the benefit of the elderly and vulnerable in the local community and to provide respite for their families.

They provide a two course lunch, activities and excursions, and transport can be provided if required.

At the event managing director Kathleen Meredith thanked everyone who came along and Clare Steptoe entertained clients, staff, guests and volunteers.

Kettering firm Profoil Limited has become part of the Q19 Group after it was acquired by another business.

Profoil provides foiling services to the fenestration and building materials markets in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

It is now part of a group of businesses including Window Widgets and Residence Collection, with manufacturing facilities in Gloucester and Kettering.

Sarah Hitchings, sales and marketing director of Q19 Group, said: “I, along with the other directors of the business, are pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Profoil, a key supplier to Window Widgets. We now have an opportunity to continue investing and realising the considerable potential of Profoil within our group.”

Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has been given planning permission for a second phase at its Seagrave Park development in Barton Seagrave.

The approved plans include a total of up to 350 new homes, with 69 homes allocated as affordable homes for people from the local community.

The development will provide a mixture of two-bedroom apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom homes.