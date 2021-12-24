Northants Telegraph Christmas Extra - toy donations, festive displays and mental health support

Two pupils at Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School with the Christmas tree kits donated by David Wilson Homes

We've got so much news these days that we can't always squeeze everything into the working week. So this Christmas we'll bring you updates on recent stories, some news-in-brief and other things you need to know from across Corby, Wellingborough, East Northamptonshire and Kettering.

Hundreds of local children from families on the cusp of food poverty will receive an extra present this Christmas thanks to the generosity of Company Shop members in Corby.

Company Shop, based in Princewood Road, launched a campaign earlier in December to encourage shoppers to donate new toys, gifts and novelty items for children up to 16 years old by leaving them at a donation station in-store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Company Shop's toy donation

Hundreds of gifts were donated by members in Company Shop Corby, which have been distributed through the business’s award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop, to people living in some of England’s most deprived communities.

Judy Bradshaw, Company Shop Corby store manager, said: “Christmas is usually cause for joy and celebration, but for those on the cusp of food poverty it can lead to a great deal of financial hardship as they struggle to balance buying gifts and ensuring they have enough food in the cupboard.

“That’s why we want to say an enormous thank you to our generous members for donating so many wonderful toys and presents, which are sure to help bring a big smile to the face of many children and families across the region come the big day.”

Pupils at Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School in Barton Seagrave received a donation of ‘grow your own’ Christmas tree kits from David Wilson Homes to help them celebrate this festive season.

The housebuilder gave 35 kits to pupils of the school who can watch the seeds grow over the next year to hopefully decorate their very own Christmas tree in 2022.

Dawn Fraser, business manager at Hayfield Cross C of E School, said: “We are delighted to accept the donation of Christmas tree growing kits from David Wilson Homes for our children to use.

“The pupils are very excited to potentially have their own homegrown Christmas tree next year and to watch how tall they get!”

Street Church Wellingborough received a donation from Barratt Homes to help its efforts towards providing support for the homeless in the local community over Christmas.

The donations were given out at a carol singing event at the housebuilder’s Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough where a range of toiletries and clothing were provided for those who need it most this winter.

The contributions from Barratt Homes will help provide 40 packs of goods including items such as shower gel, soap, gloves and some chocolate treats.

John Mulhall, of Street Church Wellingborough, said: “We were really pleased to be chosen as a recipient of the donations. The gifts are appreciated by our guests, both for what they are, and because someone other than those they are in contact with has taken the time and effort to provide them.”

Students from The CE Academy kick started festivities in Fermyn Woods this week, working with education coordinator and scenic artist Jenny Cooper, transforming their Phone Box Gallery in Sudborough into a Christmas display for the residents of the village.

Students built a mock-up framework of the phone box interior to help them visualise the space and experiment with decorations and interior designs. After a nature walk to gather objects, branches were collected and frosted with white spray paint.

Wanting the tree to represent Fermyn Woods, students crafted golden salt dough decorations symbolising artists they have been inspired working alongside this year.

The final installation was revealed to proud residents of Sudborough in time for Christmas.

Northamptonshire Mind has issued some advice to look after your mental health this Christmas.

The charity said it is okay not be okay over the festive period and has urged people to take care of their mental well-being during a time which can prove to be stressful and difficult to cope with.

The charity’s chief executive Sarah Hillier said: “Whether or not Christmas is part of your life, your mental health might be affected by it happening around you - it's a time of year which often puts extra pressure on us and can affect our mental health in lots of different ways.”

She suggested to help look after yourself you can:

- Set a 'start' and 'finish' time for what you count as Christmas. Remind yourself that it won't last forever.

- Set your boundaries. Say no to things which are not helpful for you.

- Let yourself experience your own feelings. Even if they do not match what is going on around you, they're still real and valid.

- Take time out. Do something to forget that it is Christmas or distract yourself. For example, you could watch a film or read a book that's set in the summer. Or you could try learning a new skill.

- Let yourself have the things you need. For example, if you need to take a break instead of doing an activity, or need a little bit of quiet time.

- If you cannot avoid something difficult, plan something for yourself afterwards to help reduce the stress or distress you might feel.

She said: “Please remember, Northamptonshire Mind is here for you and will offer support over Christmas - there is advice here - https://www.northamptonshiremind.org.uk/crisis-support.

“You can visit our website at www.northamptonshiremind.org.uk for useful numbers and contacts and check our social media fields for the times and locations of our Crisis Cafes.”

In contrast to December 2020 when the whole of Northamptonshire was in tier three restrictions, Christmas 2021 has some lighter and more hopeful moments for older people thanks to the kindness and generosity of local businesses, schools and people.

Chris Duff, chief executive of local charity Age UK Northamptonshire, said: “We are delighted that many local businesses, schools and people have contacted us so that we can pass on gift hampers to the vulnerable older people we support. We are thrilled that we can try and help older people to enjoy the festive season with these kind gifts.’’

Mark Morgan, manager of the charity’s Kettering day centre, was determined his clients would have some festive lighter moments.

Many of the day centre’s clients live alone, with few or no presents at Christmas, and the prospect of not seeing family this year. Mark and his team were pleased to welcome Lauren Roberts, Charlotte Davey and David McNeilly from Nationwide Building Society's Northampton office to the Rockingham Road day centre on Tuesday, December 14.