Northants Street Pastors call for action for World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer group has urged people to pledge to promote and protect mental health in their communities.

Northants Street Pastors are backing national charity Mental Health UK and the community campaign for World Mental Health Day (October 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the online and community campaign encourages people to make a promise in doing their part, either for their home, school, workplace and local area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...