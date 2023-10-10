Northants Street Pastors call for action for World Mental Health Day
It’s World Mental Health Day today
By Mason Harper
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
A volunteer group has urged people to pledge to promote and protect mental health in their communities.
Northants Street Pastors are backing national charity Mental Health UK and the community campaign for World Mental Health Day (October 10).
Part of the online and community campaign encourages people to make a promise in doing their part, either for their home, school, workplace and local area.
Those wanting to get involved can find out how and templates to make their pledge on their website.