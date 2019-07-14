Northants Police seize limo on way to Grand Prix

This limousine was impounded by Northants Police officers on its way to Silverstone this lunchtime after they suspected the driver of flouting s number of motoring laws.

Officers from the Northants Road Policing Unit had to call a low loader to take the vehicle to their secure compound after it was stopped in Watling Street East, Towcester, en route to the Formula 1 Grand Prix which is taking place today (Sunday, July 14).

A couple in the back of the limo were on their way to the big race as a birthday treat - but were not aware of the issues. The driver was stopped by officers who suspected him of having no MOT, tax or insurance.

Keen to not totally ruin their day, members of the Northants Police safer roads team got the couple to the circuit on time.

Speaking on Twitter, PC Dave Lee said: “Least we could do was get them to the circuit in a bit more style.”