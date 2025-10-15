Northants police officer Faizaan Najeeb remembered by friends and colleagues at memorial event
PC Faizaan Najeeb, known as ‘Fuzz’ to his colleagues, had been responding to a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Raunds, at about 12.35am on Friday, September 19, when he was in collision with a blue VW Polo.
He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but despite the very best efforts of medical staff, he lost his fight for life a week later (September 26).
Last Friday (October 10) police officers, staff and volunteers joined together at an event at Police Headquarters, Wootton Hall, to remember PC Najeeb.
During the event Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet repeated the reading he gave at PC Najeeb's funeral, while Sergeant Sam Dobbs, Chief Inspector Carl Wilson and Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery also gave readings.
Northants Police's ceremonial team paraded as part of the event which also saw attendees take part in a two-minute silence.
PC Najeeb joined Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 and had served with the response team in Wellingborough ever since.
In line with tradition for officers who have passed away while in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.
A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the collision, has been bailed by police pending further investigation.