Northants pest exterminator's advice on how to keep your home free of bed bugs

A Northamptonshire pest exterminator has issued advice on how to keep bed bugs at bay after an outbreak in Paris.

Infestations are also continuing to rise on this side of the English Channel and Rentokil, a pest control company, have reported a 65 per cent increase of the bloodsucking critters in the past year alone.

Speculation behind the sharp increase says the main reasons are believed to be climate change, post-Covid travelling and the cost-of-living crisis.

A bed bug infestation can be a serious problem and it's best to act quickly/Getty

Northamptonshire exterminators, Pest Professionals, have warned about the increase of insect invasions with their advice on how to spot the creepy-crawlies:

Bites – Irritated marks randomly appearing on your body for no apparent reason.

Visible traces - the small reddish-brown tick-like creatures shed and leave behind their exoskeletons and eggs on any bedding.

Blood specks – small blood stains on the mattress signal that they have already compromised your bed.

The NHS guidance on bites assures they should clear on their own in a week, but suggest putting something cool on the area, like a damp cloth, to soothe irritation and avoid itching.

Antihistamines and steroid creams are also approved to help calm the itchiness, though the latter is not recommended for anyone pregnant or under the age of 10 without a doctor’s advice.

Getting rid of the tiny insects without a professional exterminator is no small task say Pest Professionals, but there are steps you can take to help keep damage control:

Decontaminate – remove and wash all contaminated items, bedding, and clothing, on a hot wash at 60 degrees centigrade and tumble dry on the hot setting for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Freezing – to be positive they’re gone for good, place what needs ridding of bugs in a plastic bag and leave it in the freezer for three to four days.

Avoid clutter – small and sheltered nooks and crannies provide safe havens for the pests.