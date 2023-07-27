Four local artists will take over the stable block and café of Kettering’s stately home Boughton House in August as a pre-event for the huge Northants Open Studios (NOS) event.

Leading up to Northants Open Studios’ month-long September showcase of artists work spaces and exhibitions, the Boughton House prequel will herald the main event.

From July 31 for the month of August, Boughton House will welcome local artists Annette Sykes, Katy Dynes, Emma Saul and Vanessa Halton.

Annette Sykes will be one of the four artists exhibiting at Bougton House

Artist Annette Sykes said: “We’re all thrilled to be taking part in this exhibition in such a unique space, and we’ve been planning it for months.

"Our work is all very different from each other so I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all works together on the walls of this beautiful space.

"Hopefully, with the summer holidays coming, people will visit the amazing house and gardens and pop in to have a look at our exhibition at the same time.”

Northants Open Studios encourages artists – potters, painters, sculptors, textile artists, printmakers, jewellery makers and every kind of creative – to meet the public in their studios.

As part of the event, various galleries and exhibition spaces across the county host their own collections and exhibitions, celebrating art in Northamptonshire.

Katie Boyce, director and organiser of NOS, said: “Boughton House is a real supporter of the arts in Northamptonshire and we’re very grateful for them hosting this exhibition and kicking off NOS to give people a taster of what’s to come in September.”

NOS at Boughton House will be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in August from 1pm to 5pm.

Northants Open Studios runs for the month of September with the official launch on September 2 at Lamport Hall, who sponsor the event. The exhibition showcases one or two works from every artist.

Since relaunching in 2020, Northants Open Studios has brought together an ever growing number of talented artists and last year welcomed more than 12,500 people, with more than 2,800 people visiting the central exhibition – generating more than £32,000 in sales for artists.