Northants Open Studios adds Rutland artists in time for Lamport Hall spring exhibition

Art lovers and creatives will come face to face when the annual Open Studios exhibition returns to Lamport Hall this February.

Celebrating painting, print, textiles, sculpture, and new media, Northamptonshire artists will be joined by those from Rutland.

Renamed Northants & Rutland Open Studios (NROS), their pop-up event starts a collaboration with the showcase of a diverse array of high-quality contemporary art.

Director of NROS, Katie Boyce said: “Artists and makers, whether from Northamptonshire, Rutland, or just over the borders are invited to participate and showcase their work.

"This collaborative spirit aims to inspire and encourage creative minds, fostering a sense of community within the larger arts landscape.”

The exhibition is spread over two weekends, on February 10 and 11, and 17 and 18, welcoming art enthusiasts from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Katie said: “This event offers a perfect opportunity for artists and makers residing in Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties to discover more about Northants & Rutland Open Studios and have any questions answered.”

Emerging and established artists will exhibit their work at the largest visual arts festival in the county, scheduled for this coming September.

All showcased artwork will be available for purchase, providing a chance acquire original art.

Guests will be able to admire Grade I listed Lamport Hall’s grounds that will be open for the annual snowdrop walk on both weekends. Entrance to the exhibition is free, and there is a small charge for the snowdrop walk.

Mark Herrod of Lamport Hall said: “It is incredibly exciting to see the unification of Northants and Rutland Open Studios. We have been privileged to host NOS as the central hub and look forward to welcoming NROS for the 2024 exhibition. This is a momentous time for art across both counties.”

The upcoming Northants & Rutland Open Studios, is due to take place from August 31 to September 29 and will showcase a diverse range of high-quality contemporary art.

For more details about the snowdrop walks and other events at Lamport Hall, please visit www.lamporthall.co.uk. For more information about Northants & Rutland Open Studios and how to get involved please visit