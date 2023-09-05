Northants Open Studios 2023 launch exhibition sees sales boost for local artists

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northants Open Studios, the month-long annual celebration of local artistic talent, has launched with the unveiling of its central exhibition.

Art enthusiasts and artists gathered at Lamport Hall for the visual feast of creativity on Saturday (September 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Lieutenant Amanda Lowther officially opened the showcase of 448 art pieces in the transformed Coach House and Stable blocks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Open Studios launch at Lamport Hall

Katie Boyce, the director and festival organiser of Northants Open Studios, emphasised the significance of the central exhibition.

She said: “The Central Exhibition is an opportunity for you to witness first hand the diverse range of artistry that our county has to offer.

“Take this chance to not just admire the beauty of the artworks, but also to connect with the passion and dedication that breathe life into each creation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many visitors to the show bought exhibited artworks – a boost for local artists.

Northants Open Studios Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall

The month-long event continues from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm during September.

Visitors to the exhibition at Lamport Hall can take part in the Public's Favourite Award, the winner of which will receive £200, sponsored by Kettering & District Art Society.

Artists will be opening their studios and workspaces to visitors throughout the month with painters, potters, photographers and visual artists opening their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the exhibition, sponsored by Lamport Hall’s Preservation Trust, go to www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk.