Donating a kidney to her older brother proved the incentive to one Rushden mum’s weight loss decision – and a new role helping other slimmers.

Mum-of-two Maggie Allan has lost 4st over the last 12 months at her local Slimming World Group, but it was putting her brother first that changed her life .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her selfless gift focused her mind on not only her brother’s health but her own, spurring her on to take action.

Maggie Allan has donated a kidney - and lost 4 stones in weight

Maggie, 31, said: “So often in life, we put the needs of others in front of ours. When my brother was diagnosed with last stage kidney failure, there was nothing that would stop me from helping in every way I could. We were told he would need a transplant and so we all sprang into action and after several tests, it was confirmed that I was a match. The date was set, and I got to give the most amazing gift to my brother, a kidney and a second chance of life. I felt amazing."

But a routine post-surgery check-up made it clear that weighing almost 16st was putting major pressure on her own kidney. The PA for a construction company decided to change her lifestyle to look after sons Blake, 13, and eight-year-old Spencer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “With two little boys at home that needed their mum, I couldn’t risk being that weight any longer and so made the decision that I had to lose it.

"I was the heaviest I had ever been. I’ve got a corner sofa and it was a struggle to get out of it. I was asking my eldest to go upstairs for me as I was getting out of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Allan struggled to get out of her corner sofa

"It dawned on me that I had taken care of my brother and needed to take care of myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many, Maggie had tried all sorts of quick fix diets, extreme exercises, and downloading fitness apps. She was left feeling hungry and completely dissatisfied by the results – or lack of. But seeing an old friend’s social media slimming stories inspired her to join a group.

She said: “I was made to feel so welcome and quickly realised that this was a safe place for those trying to lose weight, full of inspiration and motivation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first two weeks Maggie had lost 11.5lb – she has now lost a total of 4st and feels incredible.

She said: “Walking into that Slimming World group changed so many things. My children and I are all living a healthy life because of my weight loss, and my brother is doing well too. I have all this energy and confidence I hadn’t experienced before. And I’ve just started jogging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie has recently embarked on her training to become a consultant running her own groups at Earls Barton Working Men’s Club, on Wednesdays at 5.30pm and 7pm and is opening her doors on Wednesday, January 4.

She added: “I’m dead excited. Slimming World has changed my life for the better and now I’m excited to help other people do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad