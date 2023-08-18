The Northants Military Veterans Club, made up of servicemen from conflicts all over the world, meets regularly at the Needle and Awl in Rushden to trade stories and catch up over breakfast, and will soon host a summer get-together in the hope of attracting more members.

Every Saturday morning, upwards of 30 people at a time gather at the Northampton Road pub to socialise, providing a safe haven for people who have led a storied life in the armed forces.

Terry Perkins, formerly of the Royal Navy for 22 years, said: “It’s about getting out of the house, giving the wives some peace and quiet, and having a chance to unload.

Terry called the club's relationship with the Needle and Awl 'symbiotic'

“The club is very much a mental health stability tool.

"We’re a happy bunch of chaps, we enjoy people’s company.”

The Northants Military Veterans Club is made up of people from all avenues of the military, with some serving in Egypt, Germany, Aden, and the Falklands as part of the Royal Navy, Air Force and Paratroopers.

One member added: “We admire the stupidity of each unit.”

The club members' insignia proudly rests on the wall at the Needle and Awl

The camaraderie is strong, even if the ‘good measured’ banter can be ruthless at times. When speaking with one of the patrons about his diverse service, Terry interjected with ‘Geoff did everything, eventually he’ll find something he’s good at.’

To further spread the word of the club, a summer BBQ will take place on September 2 at the Athletic Club in Newton Road, Rushden, which hopes to ‘extend the interaction of military personnel’ to bring more veterans into the fold. The intention is to make it an annual occurrence moving forward.

Before that, though, this Saturday (August 19), the Northamptonshire branch of the Parachute Regimental Association (PRA) are hosting a party at Wellingborough Rugby Club, which will include helicopters, a parachute display, live music, and an all-day bar from 1pm.

For most, the club is a means to meet like-minded veterans, and many of the people who attend the breakfast meet-ups didn’t know each other prior to joining. The Needle and Awl has been its home for years, with a corner of the Hungry Horse establishment being the regular meeting place for the club.

The Northamptonshire branch of the Parachute Regiment Association is hosting a party this weekend

Terry said: “We decided to migrate here and they’ve been good to us ever since.”

Instead of integrating with the Official Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, a movement that has clubs all around the world, the people at the Northants Military Veterans Club struck out alone, deciding to do things their own way. This removes the restrictions and allows people from all corners of the military to engage whenever is convenient for them.

According to the 2021 census, 3.8 per cent of the UK population have served in the Armed Forces in some capacity, and while the transition back to normality can be tough, having a means to speak candidly with other like-minded people who served can be a huge source of comfort.