A 62-year-old man from Earls Barton wants to use his motorhome to safely transport Ukrainian refugees from Kyiv to Poland.

Jeff Adams, who currently works at Northampton General Hospital's pharmacy, has devoted many years of his life to caring for hospital patients and those with disabilities.

Now, after reading about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the devastation it has caused, he wants to step up and help in his own way.

Jeff Adams, 62, wants to use his motorhome to drive Ukrainian refugees to safety in Poland. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Jeff said: "If I can do something to help, I feel I should absolutely do it. It is not something that anybody gets to do in their lifetime.

"I am a Christian-natured person and I care about people. I feel I am in a position to help and I would love to be given the opportunity to do so."

Jeff recently read a story about how a British-Ukrainian man is using his London black cab to transport refugees fleeing the war with Russia across the border to Poland.

Jeff said this story "planted the seed" in his head to offer up his small motorhome, which he believes could comfortably carry up to 10 refugees at a time across the Polish border.

Jeff's motorhome has kitchen and shower facilities. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

He purchased the motorhome around six months ago so that he could embark on camping trips with his partner, who he has lived in Earls Barton with for 14 years.

The motorhome is six meters long and has built in kitchen facilities - including a working oven and cooker - as well as a shower.

Jeff has previously driven large vehicles when working in construction and when taking a hiatus from the caring profession selling caravans and motorhomes across the UK.

He now wants to put his years of driving experience to good use and drive Ukrainian refugees to safety with none other than himself behind the wheel.

Jeff Adams believes his six meter motorhome could safely transport up to 10 refugees across the Polish border. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Jeff will, however, have to leave his job as well as cover food and petrol costs so he is urgently appealing for sponsorship.

Jeff said: "I want to transport people and be able to evacuate them from wherever they are. I want to be able to run up and down those roads and transport them into a safer area.

"It is coming from my heart and my passion. It has become something of a personal mission so I very much want to be driving the vehicle."