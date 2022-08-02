Northants Litter Wombles ready with new equipment following grant from police and crime commissioner

A litter picking group in Northamptonshire is ready to continue its fight against discarded rubbish following a grant from the police and crime commissioner.

Northants Litter Wombles was set up in January 2021 and now has more than 3,100 members who are dedicated to improving the environment, raising awareness about the impact littering has on communities and encouraging more people to help clean up the county.

Now Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has awarded the group a grant of almost £2,700 – to fund additional litter picking equipment.

Stephen Mold joins Northants Litter Wombles for a litter pick.

The funding has enabled the Wombles to purchase high visibility jackets to help keep volunteers safe, sturdy litter pickers to access hard to reach litter and bag hoops.

Chair of the Northants Litter Wombles Sally Romain said: “The generous grant provided to the Northants Litter Wombles has been warmly welcomed.

“As a result of the grant, we have been able to purchase a significant number of sturdy litter pickers, bag hoops and high visibility jackets.

“Equipment has already been presented to the Abington Park Litter Pickers Group in Northampton and also to the Kettering Wombles.”

The group received a grant from the commissioner for new equipment.

Since its inception, the volunteers have collected more than 42,000 bags of litter from across Northamptonshire. On a typical two-hour litter pick, volunteers could collect around 30 bags of rubbish.

The commissioner visited the Wombles during their latest litter pick in Northampton on Saturday (July 30).

Mr Mold added: “Litter blights our streets, our parks and our communities and has been linked to increased crime and anti-social behaviour.

The volunteers can often collect 30 bags of rubbish in a two-hour litter pick.

“Discarded rubbish in our public spaces sends the message that people don’t care about their community and possibly don’t realise the impact it can have on people, wildlife and the environment.

“The Northants Litter Wombles provide an important service in the county. They are working hard to improve our communities for all by removing thoughtlessly discarded waste and by raising awareness of the issues associated with littering. I am delighted to be able to support them in their endeavours to clean up the county.”