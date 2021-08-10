Northants groups urged to be part of a £1m charity giveaway before it’s too late.

The clock is ticking for youth groups, schools and sports clubs across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire to apply for a share of a £1m charity giveaway before it’s too late.

Funding is available as part of the Building Futures fund, delivered through housebuilder Persimmon's Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB and the British Olympic Association.

The scheme aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education and arts, health and sport.

Dani Rowe, Team GB cyclist and Olympic gold medallist

Simon McDonald, regional divisional director Persimmon (Central), said: “The last 18 months has been a challenging time for everyone but now restrictions are starting to ease, it’s more important than ever to look after our mental and physical health.

“We’re extremely proud to be making donations between £1,000 and £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental wellbeing issues, as well as community arts and education projects.

“Over the years we’ve seen what a massive difference this funding can make to schools, clubs and charities, so we’re encouraging everyone to apply now.”

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November.

In each sector – education and arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Last year’s top prize winners were Northampton Swimming Club (sport), Ringsfield Hall Eco Activity Centre in Suffolk (arts and education) and The Children's Hospital Charity in Sheffield (health).

Mr McDonald added: “We want to hear from local groups, charities and individuals who have ambitious plans on how they would spend the big cash prizes. We’ve had some fantastic applications over the years, so we’d urge anyone, however big or small their idea is, to apply today.”

Olympic gold medal winning cyclist Dani Rowe was on hand to launch the scheme.