Northants firefighters steam over to help Flying Scotsman after water tanker trip hits the buffers

Northamptonshire firefighters have come to the rescue of the iconic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive after a water tanker due to service the train broke down.

The Flying Scotsman was travelling up to Derby joining more than 140 locomotives and railway vehicles for a festival of rail at The Greatest Gathering.

But as it passed through Northamptonshire, for a rendez vous with a road water tanker at Kettering station, plans nearly hit the buffers as the vital supply truck broke down.

In a rescue that could have come come straight from the pages of Thomas the Tank Engine, a quick-thinking rail employee called the fire brigade for their help.

Flying Scotsman at Kettering Station /Andy Sales

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “On Saturday (August 2), our crews were proud to assist with a very special operation involving the iconic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive.

“While en route between Kettering to Derby for the Greatest Gathering – a 200-year celebration of railways – a breakdown of the road water tanker meant the locomotive couldn’t be refilled as planned.

“Thanks to quick thinking from a Network Rail employee onboard, our team was called in to deliver water using one of our carrier vehicles at the Kettering sidings."

The bowser, which is stationed in Towcester, had to travel to Kettering as the water container usually housed at Kettering fire station was out in Irthlingborough.

Flying Scotsman at Kettering Station/NFRS

Able to continue its journey north The Flying Scotsman, usually housed at the National Railway Museum in York, was one of the star attractions at The Greatest Gathering.

The spokesman added: “A great example of teamwork across services to keep history steaming ahead.

“Huge thanks to everyone involved in assisting the Flying Scotsman to continue its journey.”

To see The Flying Scotsman in person go to https://www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/flying-scotsman-locomotion-2025.