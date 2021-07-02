Northants Down's Syndrome charity appeals for keen riders to help cycle round the world for its annual fundraiser

Adele and Ellen who took part in last year's event

The organisers of an annual bike ride that raises funds for families of children with Down's Syndrome are on the hunt for people to take part in this year's event.

In previous years, UpsnDowns Northamptonshire would start and finish their event at Earls Barton Cricket Club, with cyclists riding through the surrounding villages of Northants Bedfordshire and Leicestershire.

But coronavirus restrictions in 2020 meant that the traditional sportif format couldn’t take place and instead became a virtual event.

The ‘Riding for UpsnDowns’ committee members worked with UltraBritain to devise the ‘UpsnDowns Go Round the World’ virtual sportif with the aim of, together, riding enough miles to cycle the globe.

Riding more than 24,000 miles and raising more than £11,500, 200 riders between the ages of two and 70 took part, making it the most successful UpsnDowns Charity Cycling Sportif ever.

This year, with the uncertainty surrounding restrictions, organisers have opted again to create an exciting virtual event for all riders, of all ages and all abilities.

The target goal is to cycle a combined 21,321 miles this year, representing World Down’s Syndrome Day which fell on March 21 (21-3-21).

UpsnDowns are a local Down’s syndrome charity formed 15 years ago, providing support and funded services to more than 45 families. Trustees aim to be more than a group just for the children, providing a network which provides support and friendship for mums, dads, brothers, sisters, and extended families.

The impact of the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the charity's key fundraising events and activities, so the success of the annual sportif is vital to UpsnDowns.

The 2021virtual cycling sportif will take place over 10 days from July 9 to 18, and the organisers hope that individual cyclists, families, and children will join them again this year to help make the event a huge success.