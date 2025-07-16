Northants Board Game Convention returns to Kettering Arts Centre in August

Dust off your counters, dice, timers and pieces as the second annual Northants Board Game Convention returns to Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants Board Game Convention promises two days of fun, games, and community taking place on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2 at Kettering Arts Centre.

Organised by local Community Interest Company, Boards of Kettering CIC – run by avid board game fans Gavin Price, Dez Dell and Polly Shackleton – the convention aims to bring together gamers from across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin, Dez and Polly have hosted a monthly board games café night for five years and retail board games in Kettering and Northampton. Boards of Kettering CIC was formed to promote skills and well-being through play.

Boards gamers at Northants Board Games Convention 2024 photo by Joe Chiv_ Snapshot Media

Polly said: “It was so great to see so many families attend last year. There was such a relaxed vibe in the room, and I loved seeing everyone get involved in the tournaments, especially Connect 4. I won the Dro Polter tournament and will be defending my title this year.”

Rev Tom Houston, Vicar of St Andrews Church and manager of Kettering Arts Centre, a regular attendee at the board games café night, will host the two-day event.

Tom said: “The first Northants Board Game Convention, held last year, was a phenomenal success - it was lovely to have so many people at Kettering Arts Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have added an extra day due to the success of last year’s event, with roleplay and miniature table top games added for 2025.

Boards gamers at Northants Board Games Convention 2024 - photo by Joe Chiv _ Snapshot Media

Gavin said: “After the huge success of last year's convention, we wanted to grow on that, so this year we decided to hold it over two days.

“We are also bringing even more entertainment this year. I'm especially excited about the introduction to roleplay and miniature table top games being run by local volunteers.”

Visitors will be able to chose from a vast library of more than 500 games to play. Demonstrations of games will see experienced players on hand to teach novices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On sale will be a wide-range of board games including a ‘bring and buy’ section for pre-owned games.

L-r Boards of Kettering CIC's Dez Dell, Polly Shackleton and Gavin Price

Tournaments and competitions, including Connect 4, Dro Polter and Crockinole.

As well as role-playing games, there will be a live murder mystery with Invitation2Murder, a Blood on the Clocktower session, table top figure and model introductions, and playtesting tables for budding game designers.

The convention, at Kettering Arts Centre, Lindsey Street, NN16 8RG, will be held across two days, with sessions running from 10am to 3pm and 3.30pm to 8.30pm each day.

A licensed bar and food vendors will be on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For session tickets that are £6 per person (under-fives and carers free) go to www.bit.ly/norbcon.

For more information go to www.boardsofkettering.com or search Northants Board Game Convention on social media.