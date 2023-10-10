Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An arts and crafts community club for people with special needs has launched their own magazine highlighting the members’ passions and pastimes.

Burton Latimer-based Shine Arts & Well Being is a weekly group supporting people with additional needs by embracing their creativity.

Set up in September 2022, the non-profit community company helps their members break their barriers together with events, art stalls, trips, and general get togethers.

Shine! members and staff with their magazine

Their newest creative project is a magazine that’s entirely made by all of those in the club, with artsy articles, colourful comics and the latest on the group’s news.

Magazine illustrator, Max Champion said: “It’s an inviting environment… it gives me a space to do things I like with others.”

Sian Pepperell, club regular and keen cook has shared her enthusiasm for Shine! and its aims.

She said: “It’s like an escape, Shine just takes you away from it all… we get a voice, we get to be heard.”

Max Champion with his comic strip

The support group is hoping to access external funding for further issues of the publication.

Artist and puppeteer, Jonathon ‘JR’ Reynolds, has used the magazine to showcase his talents.

He said: “It’s the freedom, the community. One thing that’s missed is that people with additional needs are quite hidden and not talked about and I want to try get that message out.”

Shine Arts & Well Being host group sessions at Burton Latimer Library every Monday.