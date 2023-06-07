Northamptonshire’s Wildlife Trust encourages people to go wild this month with 30 Days Wild
The Northamptonshire branch of The Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to go wild this month!
June is a great month to reconnect with nature and give mental health a boost on a daily basis by taking part in the Wildlife Trust's 30 Days Wild initiative - join in with people across the country doing one wild thing every day in the trusts' annual challenge throughout June.
It's not too late to get involved - receive a free pack either through the post or via email with lots of fun activities throughout the month.
It is free and easy to take part and get inspiration for activities to do.
To sign up or for more information go to www.wildlifebcn.org/30DaysWild
Try the Big Wild Weekend camp out for nature (June 17/18) in a wilderness, back garden or living room, and you can also join in with the Big Wild Quiz.
For more details go to www.wildlifetrusts.org/big-wild-weekend.