Northamptonshire's Wild & Woolly scramble is back

Five times winner Jack Lee leaves the opposition in his vapour trail. Can he do it a sixth time?

Northamptonshire' s Wild & Woolly Boxing Day charity motorcycle scramble is back.

The world's longest established still running scramble, it's a great county tradition and wonderful, often hilarious, entertainment thanks to hallmark deep mud-bath sections that really test rider skills, strength, stamina, and machine preparation.

This year it has a new venue at Paynes Lodge Farm, Long Buckby NN6 7PH, between West Haddon and Long Buckby.

Mud and steam! A typical Wild'n'Woolly scene. How does race commentator Colin Hill keep track of this mud pack?

Organisers, the Northampton Motorcyclists Club, say the race will be run regardless of weather.

But who is the likely winner?

"It's wide open," said club chairman Fraser Law.

"We have a full grid of 50 riders plus reserves in case anyone drops out. It's so unpredictable that there is no obvious favourite."

Law won on his debut in 1982 aged 17 and no-one could have predicted that, so his point is well made.

His victory was on a 125 Honda, the smallest capacity machine to triumph in the history of the event.

Commenting on the new venue, Law added: "It's thanks club committee member Bud Batten and landowner Richard Draper that the event is back on after a two-year absence.

"They have created a proper 'Woolly' track with deep water sections at this new location."

Local ace riders expected to do well are brothers Jack and Chas Lee who run John Lee Motorcycles in Higham Ferrers.

Jack, five times winner (2010-12-13-14-17) will be riding a 250 GasGas two-stroke. Chas, twice runner-up, rides a 300 Beta.

The long-legged Lee brothers are expecting a strong opposition from their 18-year-old apprentice Ben Owen.

And they tip local motocross ace Paul Field who has been on brilliant form this year.

Stunt rider Ryan Griffiths (Honda), ten times winner, is also a lead contender.

Local riders make up the bulk of the entry at this historic event. It provides the perfect opportunity for a grand day out following Christmas day culinary excesses. Don't forget your winter woolly!