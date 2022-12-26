Northamptonshire's Warner's gin making donation from online December sales to The Wildlife Trust BCN
An award-winning gin maker has teamed up with The Wildlife Trust to support them with environmental projects.
Warner’s, based at Falls Farm in Harrington near Rothwell, is donating 50p to The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire for every 50cl and 70cl bottle sold on its website during December.
Their website says: “We are donating 50p to our charity partner, The Wildlife Trust BCN for every 50cl and 70cl bottle sold on our website in December to support environmental projects.
"At Warner’s, protecting nature is at the heart of what we do, not only in the way we make our drinks but also in the action we take.
"With a focus on the conservation of the countryside, we have an action led partnership with our friends and neighbours, The Wildlife Trust BCN.
"Our charity partnership saw the launch of Warner's Nature Marque in the summer of this year – a first of its kind pub accreditation scheme.
"Created with the support of The Wildlife Trust BCN, a Nature Marque accreditation is awarded to pubs that have taken steps to make their outdoor spaces welcoming for both people and the furry, feathery punters.”
The company added that it’s nice for customers knowing that they are ‘supporting and protecting nature with their purchases.’
A spokesman for The Wildlife Trust BCN told the Northants Telegraph: “As a leading conservation charity committed to protecting wildlife in our local area and inspiring a lifelong love of nature, the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire is proud to be partnered with Warners.
"Thanks to their amazing support we are able continue our critical conservation work in the local area and ensure that people have access to green space, which is so vital for health and well-being.
"Warners are an ideal partner for the Wildlife Trust BCN as they are a local businesses leading the way.
"They are showing that we all have a responsibility to care for the wild spaces around us and that together we can create a better future for nature, one where wildlife is recognised as not just nice to have but a necessity to our health, our mental wellbeing and our future.”