A countywide project to help two flood-hit areas of Northamptonshire has been recognised at this year’s Flood & Coast Excellence Awards.

RAIN – the Resilience and Innovation Northants project – impressed the judges with its ‘cutting-edge’ computer models and an innovative web-based mapping tool winning the 'Digital Excellence' category at the Flood & Coast Awards.

Bagging them the top award were RAIN’s ‘cutting-edge’ computer models and an innovative web-based mapping tools used to give a comprehensive view of flood risks across the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook catchments.

The information is used to help residents and landowners with flood ‘resilience’ and to engage with the communities in the areas.

RAIN project members and the Floodmobile/RAIN

Alan Ryan, project lead for the RAIN project, said: “Our model offers a revolutionary way to visualise, understand and manage flood risks by assessing how urban drainage systems, surface water, and river systems interact during extreme weather events.

"This allows us to help communities be better prepared for potential flooding but also to implement effective, community-centred measures.”

The RAIN Project is funded by Defra as part of the £200m Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes which is managed by the Environment Agency.

The project is led West Northamptonshire Council in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council.

Flood warning sign, Northants/ RAIN

Cllr Rebecca Breese, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, said: “It is fantastic news that the hard work of all involved in the RAIN project is being recognised, for not one but two innovative pieces of work.

"These technologies will help to build community resilience so that we can empower people to work together to limit the impact of future flooding events.”

In North Northamptonshire the Harpers Brook catchment covers south Corby, Newton and Little Oakley, Rushton, Stanion, Brigstock, Sudborough and Lowick.

Wootton Brook in West Northamptonshire includes Collingtree, Wootton, Hunsbury, Hardingstone, Grange Park, Blisworth, Milton Malsor, Rothersthorpe, Gayton, Quinton, Courteenhall and Hackleton.

Alan Ryan, programme manager - RAIN

RAIN works with the natural landscape to introduce natural flood management techniques designed to slow the rate at which water runs off the landscape, with the aim to help reduce flood risk to communities downstream.

The computer models have been developed by HR Wallingford, to understand flood risk using a combination of data and models from unitary authorities, water companies and the Environment Agency into a single system.

Mike Panzeri, technical director at HR Wallingford, said: “Climate change, urban development and aging infrastructure are making it increasingly difficult to manage flood risk using traditional methods.

"Digital innovations, such as our multi-source models and collaborative web platform can help build communities that are more resilient to flooding in the future.”

The RAIN project will be working in Northamptonshire until 2027.

Mr Ryan added: “Flood risk is a reality for many communities within the Harpers Brook and Wootton Brook catchments.

"Together, we are not just helping to manage risks, we are building community resilience with tangible impacts across economic, environmental, and social spheres.

"Our journey is about empowering communities through collaborative technology and innovation, and potentially setting a blueprint for resilience everywhere.”

For more information, about RAIN visit https://rainnorthants.co.uk/ or email [email protected].