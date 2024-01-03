Northamptonshire's Lamport Hall stars in final episode of the last ever series of Netflix drama The Crown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s Lamport Hall stars in the final episode of the last ever series of The Crown.

Lamport Hall was delighted to be approached as a location for the popular Netflix drama The Crown.

The second part of the final series aired last month with Lamport featured in the final episode.

Lamport Hall

Hundreds of actors and crew descended on the 500-year-old estate last spring, once home to the Isham family and operated by a private trust since the 1970s.

The hall was chosen due to its remarkably complete Edwardian stables which represented the stables at Windsor Castle.

Film horses were brought in to bring the stables back to life again for the first time in 60 years along with tack, rugs, carriages, horseboxes and piles of

hay to set the scene.

Filming of The Crown in Oundle in September 2022

The Drawing Room was also chosen to represent the Drawing Room at Clarence House in scenes with actress Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles before her wedding to the then Prince Charles.

Other top actors Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce all filmed at Lamport along with a vast crew who spent days recreating the locations in finite detail.

Mark Herrod, executive director at Lamport Hall, said: “We are lucky to have a beautiful Grade I listed country house with one of the most original and intact stable yards in the country, beautiful and unique gardens and traditional parkland.

“The layout of our house and stables lends itself so well to being adaptable for alternative uses and, in this case, specific locations relevant to filming.

"We also have a very adaptable team, which is able to respond quickly and positively to itinerary changes and adjustments to scenes or logistical

arrangements.”

The team at Lamport Hall said it was a ‘privilege’ to be able to show the rich heritage of the county to top film producers and they hope this

leads to more filming opportunities for the network of country houses in the area.

However, this isn’t the first time Lamport has been used for filming – it hosted Pulp Rocket Productions in 2021 for a film production about the Isham family, BBC Countryfile with Helen Skelton in 2014, as well as A Cock & Bull Story with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in 2006.

And it wasn’t just Lamport Hall which had a role to play in the final series of The Crown – filming took place elsewhere in the county with crews spotted in Oundle in September 2022.