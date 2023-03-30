Northamptonshire's Lamport Hall gearing up to open its hall and gardens for the new season

Lamport Hall is gearing up to open up its hall and gardens for the new season.

As home to the Isham family for more than four centuries, the fortunes, interests and trials of each generation have left their mark.

The hall is a Grade I listed historical building, set in approximately 10 acres of gardens, the result of more than 450 years of love and dedication, enclosed by a spacious park.

Lamport Hall

Although their size and location are the same as when they were first laid out, their design has been strongly influenced by the interests and tastes of

successive owners.

Over the winter, staff have been getting the hall and gardens ready for the 2023 season.

There have been a number of restoration projects undertaken including work on curtains, furniture and paintings.

Lamport Hall

The layer of paint in the library has been carefully analysed to find out the previous colours of both walls and bookcases and a huge task is currently underway to restore this room to a more authentic glory, which included cleaning and conserving the collection of 4,000 books.

After the successful snowdrops event welcoming more than 1,000 visitors, Lamport Hall will re-open its gardens on Wednesday, April 5.

The hall will re-open in May to allow time for the library restoration to be completed.

The gardens will be open to the public every Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 4pm (with last entry at 3pm) until the last Thursday of October.

Once the hall is open, tours of the hall will be a guided tour only at 11am and 1pm.

Located in the stable yard, the café will be open 10am to 3pm offering light refreshments and homemade cakes.

They offer loyalty cards allowing you to enjoy a free drink upon completion.

They also support sustainable practices so those bringing their own mug will save 20p on their drink.

The gardens and the café are dog-friendly, there is free onsite parking and wheelchair access.

In addition to regular open days, there are various upcoming events this spring, starting with the antique and collectors fair on April 9 and 10, which is £5 for over-16s.

This event features more than 80 stalls of antiques, collectables, furniture, jewellery, coins, toys, vinyl and more.

Housed in the Edwardian stable block with additional outside stalls, visitors will find items priced from £5 to £5,000.

The art, craft and design fair takes place from April 30 to May 1 and is £5 for over-16s.

It will be a great opportunity to pick up unique handcrafted products and see crafters at work with various demonstrations.

The Festival of Country Life, re-branded as Rural Life at Lamport Hall, is returning in association with Hannington Vintage Tractor Club on May 28 and 29.

It is £12 (over 16), £5 for five to 16-years-old and free for under-fives.

It will be showcasing many aspects of rural living, including live demonstrations, working machinery, vintage fun fair rides, animal petting corner, shire horses and tractor rides.

Lamport Hall is also available to hire for events, weddings, corporate and private hire as well as a suitable location for filming.

For more information call 01604 686272 or email [email protected]