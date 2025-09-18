Northamptonshire-based Greatwell Homes is backing a national campaign to tackle social housing stigma that is looking for customers to have their say.

The campaign group ‘Stop Social Housing Stigma’, which they have been a member of since October 2024, is running a nationwide survey to understand what social housing tenants think about stigma and what is being done to address it.

Hundreds of tenants across the country have already taken part, and Greatwell Homes would love to make sure the voices of its customers are heard too.

The short survey, which is open until October, will only take a few minutes to complete and will provide valuable insight into whether you feel politicians, landlords and the public are helping to address attitudes and stigma.

The Stop Social Housing Stigma campaign group was established after it was revealed that the stigma associated with living in social housing was the most important issue raised by tenants in the ministerial roadshows that took place following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The group now has more than 150 tenant members and 163 supporter and corporate members across the UK, which includes Greatwell Homes.

In May 2025, Greatwell Homes joined forces with ten other social housing providers to publicly back the campaign as it received its parliamentary launch in Westminster, and in September its executive director Chris Holloway addressed an audience at the national Housing Community Summit in Liverpool on the importance of the campaign.

He said: “We have long been vocal supporters of the Stop Social Housing Stigma campaign group and the significant and welcome role they have played and continue to play in shifting perceptions.

“This survey adds more vital insight into how social housing tenants feel and helps our sector and politicians understand whether real, meaningful change is happening.

“Making sure our customers’ voice is heard is at the heart of what we’re about at Greatwell Homes and I’d encourage our customers to take a few moments to have their say.”

Customers can complete the survey on the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SSHStenantsurvey

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.