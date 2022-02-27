Northamptonshire's 'biggest new-build homes' go on sale near Kettering - with price tag over £1m

A pair of detached million-pound homes, said to be two of Northamptonshire's biggest new-build properties, have gone on sale in a street near Kettering.

The two six-bedroom new-build homes, tucked away in Poplar's Farm Road, Barton Seagrave, are on the market for a cool £1,350,000 and £1,250,000.

A spokesman for Oscar James Estate Agents who are marketing the properties said: "We were delighted to visit the site and even more so when instructed to sell them.

"For potential buyers both properties offer both superb living space, dining, entertaining and sleeping accommodation, they will be fitted out with exceptional bathrooms and fittings with a stunning kitchen benefitting from bi-folding doors out to the very generous gardens.

"At this early build stage a buyer will enjoy the benefit of being able to have an input with regard to kitchen colours/tiling and therefore viewing soon would give you the best possible chance of not only securing one of the two but also having the option of personal input."

Both homes have accommodation over three floors with a large front garden and generous rear garden.

The ground floor layout comprises an entrance hall, large lounge with feature fireplace, second reception/dining room, study, huge kitchen family room, utility room, boot room and ground floor cloakroom.

On the first floor will be four very large bedrooms along with the family bathroom - both the master bedroom and bedroom two benefit from dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. There is also a laundry room on this floor.

Upstairs again on the second floor there are two further versatile rooms which could be used as bedrooms or cinema/games room. There is also a bathroom on this floor.

Builders Maddock Homes are hoping to complete the two homes by the summer of 2022 with luxurious touches including high spec quality kitchen appliances and underfloor heating to the ground and first floors.

For details go to Oscar James estate agents by clicking here or for the planning application ( NK/2021/0892) please click here.

