Northamptonshire's Animals In Need starts the new year as busy as ever after re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023

A Northamptonshire charity re-homed more than 400 animals during 2023 and the new year is looking just as busy for its dedicated team of staff, volunteers and supporters.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, with last year being another busy one for the charity.

The past 12 months saw them re-home more than 400 animals, including 150 dogs, 110 cats, 65 rabbits and 48 guinea pigs – and that total is without counting the number of animals the charity helped through its wildlife unit.

Looking back on the past year, sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We are incredibly grateful as always for everyone’s support throughout 2023.

"The volunteers who tirelessly give up their time and hard work every week, the volunteer vets and assistants who help neuter and operate on every growing list, the dedicated staff who never let us down and of course, Roy who’s turned 75 and was out rescuing swans on his birthday!

"We are blessed to have such a wonderful support network around us.

"Over the Christmas period we had so many lovely donations, help with fundraising in the community and people dropping items to us when we were short of things like newspapers and old towels.

"It has meant that in 2023 alone we re-homed 150 dogs and 110 cats plus more.

"If anyone would like to get involved we are always on the look out for new volunteers to helps with dog walking, rabbits, cats, the wildlife unit and more.

"They can apply by emailing us direct or sending us a message via social media.

"Let’s see what 2024 brings, it’s already looking busy.”

Roy’s birthday rescue mission saw him and Emma from the charity called out to the Woodford area to pick up an injured swan near the marina - but this is just a typical day for him and his team as they can be called out at any time of day or night.

If you would like to start the new year by helping out at Animals In Need, email [email protected].