Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for release sites for hedgehogs they have nursed back to health

The little animals are fighting fit and ready to carry on living out their ‘wild lives’
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST

Safe release sites are needed for hedgehogs which have been nursed back to full health.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester has several hedgehogs in its care which are now ready to return to the wild.

While it is great to release hedgehogs where they came from, this is not always possible so safe gardens are often the next best thing.

Safe release sites are needed for hedgehogs currently being looked after at Animals In Need in Little IrchesterSafe release sites are needed for hedgehogs currently being looked after at Animals In Need in Little Irchester
Animals In Need’s sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told this newspaper: “The hedgehogs here in the hospital are looking for new safe release sites, they are back to full health and now ready to carry on living out their wild lives.

"They don't need much but what they do need is a home away from main, busy roads, be able to move between gardens using their own hedgehog highways and some food to help them on their way whether they choose to stick around or wander off and come back for support.

"Their favourite gardens are the ones slightly on the wild side with no netting used, slug pellets or uncovered large ponds.”

The appeal for safe release sites comes at a time when Animals In Need is incredibly busy.

Safe release sites are needed for hedgehogs currently being looked after at Animals In Need in Little IrchesterSafe release sites are needed for hedgehogs currently being looked after at Animals In Need in Little Irchester
Just two weeks ago this newspaper reported how they had more than 70 dogs and 40 cats as well as 360 wildlife patients, and they needed to re-home as many animals as possible to make room for others which come to their door.

Anyone who thinks they would be able to provide a safe release site for a hedgehog should email [email protected]

For more details visit the website.

