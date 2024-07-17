Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for homes for seven cute guinea pigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These ‘very handsome’ guinea pigs are looking for new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animals In Need is highlighting the guinea pigs in its care at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, as it was ‘Guinea Pig Appreciation Day’ earlier this week.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “They are the sweetest little companions, they sing a right chorus when they hear a bag rattle and they know greens and veggies are about to be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Animals In Need have seven very handsome neutered guinea pig boars aged from 10 months to three-years-old, they need wonderful quiet new homes.

These guinea pigs are all looking for new homes

"Ralph, Jack, Casper, Tufty, Lewis, Morpheus and Neo are all patiently waiting for new families to come and adopt them, with a safe indoor space and a pen in the garden to graze the lawn on nicer days.

“Please check the website’s guinea pig pages for further information and email in if you can offer them a wonderful forever home.”

For more information visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]