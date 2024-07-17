Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for homes for seven cute guinea pigs
Animals In Need is highlighting the guinea pigs in its care at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, as it was ‘Guinea Pig Appreciation Day’ earlier this week.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “They are the sweetest little companions, they sing a right chorus when they hear a bag rattle and they know greens and veggies are about to be served.
"Animals In Need have seven very handsome neutered guinea pig boars aged from 10 months to three-years-old, they need wonderful quiet new homes.
"Ralph, Jack, Casper, Tufty, Lewis, Morpheus and Neo are all patiently waiting for new families to come and adopt them, with a safe indoor space and a pen in the garden to graze the lawn on nicer days.
“Please check the website’s guinea pig pages for further information and email in if you can offer them a wonderful forever home.”
For more information visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]
