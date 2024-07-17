Northamptonshire's Animals In Need looking for homes for seven cute guinea pigs

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
These ‘very handsome’ guinea pigs are looking for new owners.

Animals In Need is highlighting the guinea pigs in its care at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, as it was ‘Guinea Pig Appreciation Day’ earlier this week.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “They are the sweetest little companions, they sing a right chorus when they hear a bag rattle and they know greens and veggies are about to be served.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Animals In Need have seven very handsome neutered guinea pig boars aged from 10 months to three-years-old, they need wonderful quiet new homes.

These guinea pigs are all looking for new homesThese guinea pigs are all looking for new homes
These guinea pigs are all looking for new homes

"Ralph, Jack, Casper, Tufty, Lewis, Morpheus and Neo are all patiently waiting for new families to come and adopt them, with a safe indoor space and a pen in the garden to graze the lawn on nicer days.

“Please check the website’s guinea pig pages for further information and email in if you can offer them a wonderful forever home.”

For more information visit www.animals-in-need.org or email [email protected]

Related topics:AnimalsNorthamptonshireWellingborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice