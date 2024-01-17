News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Northamptonshire’s Animals In Need hoping to re-home sweet but shy Yorkshire Terrier Rex

Rex’s world has been turned upside down, but could you be his happy ever after?
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An animal charity is looking to re-home Rex, a sweet Yorkshire Terrier who is sure to make you smile!

Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough is searching for a forever home for the lovable 10-year-old dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Rex's world has been turned upside down as his owner, facing health challenges, can no longer care for him.

Most Popular
Rex with kennel manager KateRex with kennel manager Kate
Rex with kennel manager Kate

"Having spent years as a loyal companion, Rex is now seeking a loving family to share his golden years.

"Rex is a bit shy due to his life spent in the company of his unwell owner, but underneath his reserved demeanor is a heart full of love.

"The team is currently assessing and cat testing him to ensure a smooth transition to his forever home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Once he’s thoroughly checked, Rex will be ready to embark on a new chapter of his life.”

And Annie added: “Let's give Rex the second chance he deserves – a cosy home where he can be cherished and surrounded by love.”

Anyone interested in re-homing Rex can email [email protected].

Related topics:AnimalsNorthamptonshireWellingborough