Rex’s world has been turned upside down, but could you be his happy ever after?

An animal charity is looking to re-home Rex, a sweet Yorkshire Terrier who is sure to make you smile!

Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough is searching for a forever home for the lovable 10-year-old dog.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Rex's world has been turned upside down as his owner, facing health challenges, can no longer care for him.

Rex with kennel manager Kate

"Having spent years as a loyal companion, Rex is now seeking a loving family to share his golden years.

"Rex is a bit shy due to his life spent in the company of his unwell owner, but underneath his reserved demeanor is a heart full of love.

"The team is currently assessing and cat testing him to ensure a smooth transition to his forever home.

"Once he’s thoroughly checked, Rex will be ready to embark on a new chapter of his life.”

And Annie added: “Let's give Rex the second chance he deserves – a cosy home where he can be cherished and surrounded by love.”