Northamptonshire’s Animals In Need hoping to re-home sweet but shy Yorkshire Terrier Rex
An animal charity is looking to re-home Rex, a sweet Yorkshire Terrier who is sure to make you smile!
Animals In Need in Little Irchester near Wellingborough is searching for a forever home for the lovable 10-year-old dog.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Rex's world has been turned upside down as his owner, facing health challenges, can no longer care for him.
"Having spent years as a loyal companion, Rex is now seeking a loving family to share his golden years.
"Rex is a bit shy due to his life spent in the company of his unwell owner, but underneath his reserved demeanor is a heart full of love.
"The team is currently assessing and cat testing him to ensure a smooth transition to his forever home.
"Once he’s thoroughly checked, Rex will be ready to embark on a new chapter of his life.”
And Annie added: “Let's give Rex the second chance he deserves – a cosy home where he can be cherished and surrounded by love.”
Anyone interested in re-homing Rex can email [email protected].