Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping to find homes for two greyhounds this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An animal charity is hoping to re-home two greyhounds this month.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, has two greyhounds looking for new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “April is national Adopt A Greyhound Month and we have two hoping for wonderful new homes.

Animals In Need is hoping to re-home Nik Nak and Sir Cash this month

"Nik Nak is a three-year-old fawn boy and Sir Cash is a three-year-old black lad.

"They both travel ok, are fine with other dogs and older sensible children, but both have high prey drives so will not be homed with small dogs, cats or rabbits.”

Annie said they will be castrated, fully vaccinated, ID chipped and parasite treated as well as leaving them with four weeks’ free insurance and a free session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she added: “If you have a comfortable sofa, a secure garden and can offer Nik Nak or Sir Cash a home please email [email protected].”