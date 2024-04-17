Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping to find homes for two greyhounds this month
An animal charity is hoping to re-home two greyhounds this month.
Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, has two greyhounds looking for new owners.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “April is national Adopt A Greyhound Month and we have two hoping for wonderful new homes.
"Nik Nak is a three-year-old fawn boy and Sir Cash is a three-year-old black lad.
"They both travel ok, are fine with other dogs and older sensible children, but both have high prey drives so will not be homed with small dogs, cats or rabbits.”
Annie said they will be castrated, fully vaccinated, ID chipped and parasite treated as well as leaving them with four weeks’ free insurance and a free session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson.
And she added: “If you have a comfortable sofa, a secure garden and can offer Nik Nak or Sir Cash a home please email [email protected].”
For more information about Animals In Need, visit the website.