Northamptonshire's Animals In Need hoping for its 'best ever' Spring fair this weekend
The event is taking place at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, April 20.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “It is our Spring fair this Sunday celebrating 35 years of Animals In Need.
"Please share and invite your friends, let’s make it our best Spring fair ever.”
There will be a raffle, tombola, BBQ, plant stall, bottle stall, cake stall, food, as well as various campaign and craft stalls.
And Annie added: “Take a tour with Emma and meet some of the animals in our care.
"Come and say hello to our team and animals waiting for adoption."
Admission is £2 on the gate.
Parking is limited so people are advised to park down the road at Irchester Country Park or the Embankment car park.
For more details about this weekend’s event, visit the Facebook page.
