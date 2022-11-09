Northamptonshire's Animals In Need holding vegan fair as its final fundraiser of the year

Animals In Need is holding its final fundraiser of the year this weekend.

The Little Irchester-based charity is hosting the 15th Northants vegan fair from midday to 4pm on Sunday, November 13.

There will be ‘amazing’ food to try and items to buy, as well as advice on how to make the switch to a vegan life.

Roy and Annie Marriott of Animals In Need

The event will also include a cake stall, toiletries, sweets, produce, BBQ, raffle, tombola, plant stall and children’s games.

People attending will also have the chance to meet some of the sanctuary’s residents on the day.

Only disabled parking is available on site.