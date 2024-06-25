Northamptonshire's Animals In Need boosted by £20,000 donation from Pets At Home

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:06 BST
An animal rescue and re-homing charity has been boosted by an ‘incredible’ donation of £20,000.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, has been given the funding boost by the Pets At Home Foundation.

The charity says the money will help pay for improvements to its dog field.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to the Pets at Home Foundation for their incredible donation of £20,000 for improvements to our dog field.

Pets At Home has donated £20,000 to Animals In Need in Little Irchester
Pets At Home has donated £20,000 to Animals In Need in Little Irchester

"It’s been a huge transformation and well overdue, so thank you.

"Also a massive thanks to all of the wonderful volunteers who came along from the Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby Pets at Home stores to help.

"Their amazing teams were with us on Thursday for a volunteer day, working tirelessly in all weather conditions.

"But we are pleased you brought some sunshine in the end.

"This generous support will greatly benefit the rescue dogs in our care, providing them with a safer and more enjoyable space to play and train.

"The support means the world to us and our four-legged friends.”

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity is run by a small number of staff members and a team of volunteers.

They help both domestic and wild animals, and since 1999 have been working with Northamptonshire Police in attending road traffic accidents and out-of-hours emergencies.

For more information about the charity, call 01933 278080 or email [email protected]

