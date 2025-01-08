Northamptonshire's Animals In Need appealing for volunteers ‘passionate about helping animals’ to join the team
Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, would love to hear from anyone interested in giving up a few hours each week to help out.
They are holding a volunteer recruitment day at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester on Saturday (January 11) from 11am to 3pm for anyone who wants to find out more about volunteering opportunities.
Volunteering at the charity can be in various ways, including fundraising or collecting at events, cleaning out and feeding the animals from 8am until midday, dog walking or spending one-to-one time with the animals.
No experience is needed, just an affinity and love of all animals and reliability is essential.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Are you ok getting your hands dirty?
"Do you have a caring nature, patient and love being with animals?
"Are you passionate about helping animals?
"Are you reliable, enthusiastic and conscientious?
"If the answer is yes, come and have a chat.”
Volunteers must be aged 18 or over and can offer at least four hours at the same time every week.
If you are interested in volunteering, send an email via [email protected] or call 01933 278080.
Last week this newspaper reported how the charity had recorded 1,838 wildlife admissions and more than 660 animals and birds re-homed to new owners during 2024.
The re-homing included 140 cats, 118 dogs, 260 hens and 43 rabbits.
For further information visit the Animals In Need website.
