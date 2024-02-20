Northamptonshire's Animals In Need and Wellingborough Salvation Army centre featured on BBC's Songs of Praise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two local charities featured in the latest episode of Songs of Praise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode, entitled Caring for Creation, saw Claire McCollum meeting Christians putting their faith into action to care for the environment in different ways.

Annie Marriott with Songs of Praise presenter Claire McCollum

Talking about the feature on the Salvation Army, the BBC website says: “In Northamptonshire, she discovers the remarkable technology at the heart of the Salvation Army’s processing centre for recycling clothes.

"The facility is one the largest of its kind in the UK and is helping to drastically reduce landfill waste.

"To witness it in action, Claire brings a bag of her own preloved items and watches them fly through a Fibersort machine, a clever automated system that uses infrared cameras and jets of compressed air to separate textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Claire speaks with Major Heather Poxon about the vision behind the new facility and how it stems from the Christian ethos of the organisation.”

Behind the scenes while Songs of Praise was filming at Animals In Need in Little Irchester

The presenter also paid a visit to Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.

She met sanctuary manager Annie Marriott, a Christian who believes God put her on planet earth to care for all creatures great and small.

Annie spoke about how the charity sees an influx of hedgehog rescues during the winter months, with Annie explaining what more people can do to help make their gardens more welcoming for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in January when the show was filmed, Annie said she believes her work with animals is more than just a job and that it is a calling.

One of the hedgehogs being looked after by Animals In Need in Little Irchester

She said: “I know that I was born on this planet to do this job, that’s the whole reason that he put me here.

"I think we are just the caretakers on this earth and we are just here to look after them.”

Annie admitted that she is always singing and when asked to pick a song, she chose All Things Bright And Beautiful.

Animals In Need currently has more than 600 different domestic and wild animals that have been rescued from danger.