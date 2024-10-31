Gemma Burke, a soon-to-be mum from Bozeat has claimed the prize for ‘Best New Beauty Supplement’ for her new product, Natural Glow.

Natural Glow, which is pure still water with added amino acids and electrolytes, was chosen by a panel of judges as the gold standard of supplements this year.

An awards ceremony took place in London on October 24, hosted by radio personality Jenni Falconer, which set out to celebrate products with potential to shape the beauty sector.

The Pure Beauty Awards, an annual occurrence which began in 2001, this year featured over 300 of the UK’s most innovative beauty products. Gemma Burke, the director of the Truly Collection, was ‘thrilled’ at the result.

Gemma Burke Director of Truly Collection (left), Lisa Burke CEO, and awards host Jenni Falconer

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see Natural Glow recognised with such a prestigious award so early in our business journey."

"We’re a small team with a big vision to enhance people’s lives, and the competition in beauty is intense.

"This award helps us stand out and encourages people to give Natural Glow a try. Beyond beauty, hydration plays a vital role in our health and mental wellbeing. I’m so happy the baby held off so I could accept this award in person.”

Truly’s website says that Natural Glow has been ‘meticulously crafted to enhance skin, hair, and nail hydration’, hoping to ‘elevate your beauty.’

“It goes on to add: “Enriched with the power of glycine, a key player in collagen production, our formula ensures you radiate a natural, irresistible glow. Embrace a guilt-free indulgence with zero salt, zero sugar, zero caffeine, and zero calories – a promise of purity that aligns with your wellness goals.”