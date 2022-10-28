Northamptonshire woman nominated for ‘person of the year’ at disability charity’s awards

A Northamptonshire woman has been shortlisted for a national award for a disability charity in the ‘person of the year’ category.

Norma Pearson, from Spratton, who is blind and has a hearing impairment, impressed the judging panel with the innovative classes she has pioneered combining drama, movement and mindfulness.

The Sense Awards are run by charity Sense, which is a national disability charity supporting people who are deafblind and have complex disabilities.

Norma Pearson.

Norma originally trained in dance, but knowing she would lose her sight decided against going into a career in performing. Instead, she became involved in the world of disability arts, delivering training and workshops. She is also an actor and has appeared in shows such as ‘Doctors’ and ‘Rockface’.

The instructor said: “I feel overwhelmed to be shortlisted for this Sense Award, it’s wonderful. I really love the Sense exercise classes and they help in keeping me fit.

“I wanted to give something back and give people a chance to explore their own personal creativity, which is why I started my movement with imagination classes.”

Norma first came across the charity Sense when she signed up to attend telephone seated Pilates and yoga classes with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, Norma decided to swap roles and use her performing arts background to start a new class with Sense getting people to exercise both their mind and body.

Norma’s sessions now run weekly and have proven extremely popular, drawing in new participants each week.

Sense chief executive Richard Kramer said: “Norma’s place on the shortlist for ‘person of the year’ at the Sense Awards is well deserved. We’ve received wonderful feedback about the classes she runs and her friendly nature when leading them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to celebrating Norma and our other nominees.”

The Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 24.