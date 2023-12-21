Northamptonshire winter solstice celebrations see Witchmen mark shortest day

Traditional dance groups joined together for dancing – and beers

Members and supporters of traditional Morris dance groups have joined together to mark the winter solstice with their annual dance event.

Northamptonshire’s Witchmen joined with troupes Hemlock, Bakanalia, Ragged Oak Queen’s Oak and the Bourne Borderers at The Lilacs in Isham.

It is believed the Morris dance is a remnant of pre-Christian druidical fertility rites, danced in midwinter to ensure the return of the sun and boost crops for the next year.

At exactly 3.27am on Friday (December 22) the winter solstice will take place – marking the start of the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice occurs in December, and in the Northern Hemisphere the date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year.

We will be getting about eight hours and 49 minutes less daylight than the summer solstice - the longest day of the year.

1 . Winter Solstice celebrations - Isham Northamptonshire's Witchmen celebrate Winter Solstice with festival of traditional dance Photo: Snowy Ellson Photo Sales

2 . Winter Solstice celebrations - Isham Northamptonshire's Witchmen celebrate Winter Solstice with festival of traditional dance Photo: Snowy Ellson Photo Sales

3 . Winter Solstice celebrations - Isham Northamptonshire's Witchmen celebrate Winter Solstice with festival of traditional dance Photo: Snowy Ellson Photo Sales

4 . Winter Solstice celebrations - Isham Northamptonshire's Witchmen celebrate Winter Solstice with festival of traditional dance Photo: Snowy Ellson Photo Sales