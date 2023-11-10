News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire village shop raided by gang in early hours burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT- 1 min read
A gang of burglars forced entry to a village shop during a late night raid.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident at the One Stop Shop in The Green, Mawsley.

The incident took place on Wednesday just before 1am.

The One Stop Shop in MawsleyThe One Stop Shop in Mawsley
The One Stop Shop in Mawsley
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, November 8, just before 1am, when multiple offenders forced entry to the back door.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

