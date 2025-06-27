Northamptonshire village open gardens to raise money for warehouse protest campaign

By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Jun 2025, 08:00 BST

A total of 10 gardens in a Northamptonshire village will open this weekend to raise money for a warehouse protest campaign group.

Titchmarsh Open Gardens event takes place on this Sunday, June 29 from 11am to 4pm.

Raising money for Staunch, who are campaigning against over development in the rural Upper Nene Valley, entry to all the gardens is £6 per person.

An open gardens spokesman said: “The village is so pretty at this time of the year, it’s worth coming for a wander round and it’s always a lovely atmosphere on open garden day.

Titchmarsh Open Gardens takes place on June 30 to raise money for campaign group Staunch
Titchmarsh Open Gardens takes place on June 30 to raise money for campaign group Staunch

“All proceeds are going to Staunch who are trying to protect the Upper Nene Valley from over development.

"There are 10 gardens open in the beautiful village of Titchmarsh this Sunday.

"There will be maps on sale at the village shop. Entry to the gardens is £6. There is plenty of parking at the village playing fields.”

Refreshments are available in some of the gardens, as well as cakes and tea in the clubroom.

