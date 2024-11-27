Northamptonshire village hosts Victorian Christmas fair fundraiser
Taking place on Sunday, December 1, on Top Green outside the village shop, Father Christmas will be joined by MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron for the grand switch-on at 3.30pm.
The Titchmarsh Victorian Christmas Fayre starts at 12.30pm and goes on until 4pm – with the promise of plenty of Christmas spirit.
A spokesman for organisers STAUNCH and Titchmarsh Village Shop said: “We have a full itinerary of entertainment including games, Titchmarsh village school children’s choir, Titchmarsh Ladies Hand Bell Ringers, Riverside Barber’s Shop Quartet, Christmas pudding races and the arrival of Santa who will be in his grotto.”
Stalls selling crafts, artwork and food will be available with winter warmer refreshments including a barbecue, mulled wine, hot mince pies, roast chestnuts and a bar.
People are being encouraged to come dressed in Victorian costume with prizes on offer for the best dressed adult and child.
