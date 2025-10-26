Northamptonshire village Co-op reopening with 'transformed' look and new services

Earls Barton Co-op will re-launch on Friday (October 31) after seven weeks of works and improvements to ‘transform’ the store.

Changes to the store include an enhanced in-store bakery range and a new Costa Coffee Express machine. The store in the High Street will also include a range of added services including convenient parcel collections via DPD, Amazon plus, a new InPost Locker; Rug Doctor; Photo Booth and, an ATM providing access to cash in the community.

Electric vehicle charging will also soon to be added to the customer car park.

Kieran Pollard store manager of Earls Barton’s Co-op said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Earl Barton, and it’s very exciting that our store has been chosen as a location for Co-op's new sustainable showcase store concept. ”The store has really been transformed, it looks fantastic with a fresh new look, feel and layout. ”We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Earls Barton.”

The pop-up store in the car park closed on October 23, with the Co-op store in Earls Barton's High Street reopening on October 31.

As part of the major refurbishment, Earls Barton's Co-op becomes the second of the convenience retailer’s new ‘sustainability showcase’ stores, with additions including motion activated fridge lights and support for local biodiversity to live energy consumption data displayed on digital screens.

An event will take place on Friday, November 7 at midday to mark the reopening, which will include fair trade samples, goodie-bags, raffle and competitions, a hot chocolate stand, live musician, talks on sustainability, more information about Co-op membership, and a live cookery display from Co-op’s chef showing how left-over food in the home can be used to cut food waste and save money.