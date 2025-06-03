The Irchester store in High Street – which supports 12 local jobs – has re-opened with a new look following the completion of the works which commenced in February.

Co-op’s history in the town dates back to the 1800s, and the store team are ‘delighted’ to have had the opportunity to carry out a significant investment in the High Street store.

Anita Paffett, Co-op’s store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Irchester and relaunch our High Street store.

"We have had a great response.

"We have a fresh and more spacious new-look, with a range of added services including parcel collections, payment services and, online home delivery.

"We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone, and we are really enjoying welcoming our members and customers back into their local Co-op.

"We’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Irchester.”

Irchester’s Co-op opens between 6am to 10pm daily and includes Costa Coffee Express, in-store bakery and an increased range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce, alongside Co-op’s focus on food-to-go and meal deals, Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers, ready meals, wines and every day essentials.

New refrigeration supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, and soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return and recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

The store is a fulfilment hub for quick and convenient online grocery deliveries through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – and through Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Parcel collection and returns are also available through Amazon and DPD.

An ATM provides access to cash in the community, and payment services are available via PayPoint.

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op’s member-owners, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Supporting UK farmers, all of Co-op’s fresh meat – including in its ready meals, pies and sandwiches - is 100 per cent British.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years.

Its 6.2 million members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

