Northamptonshire transport and logistics firm calls in administrators to site between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough
CTS Transport Group Ltd, based in Ditchford Road, has its registered office in Sudborough Road, Brigstock.
Administrators Forvis Mazars LLP were appointed in the High Court of Justice Business and Insolvency Courts in Birmingham earlier this month (September 3).
According to its latest available published accounts, made up to December 29, 2022, the firm employed 40 people.
In documents CTS Transport Group Ltd stated the nature of their business as ‘freight transport by road’. The family firm was founded in 2004 previously trading as Core Transport Limited until 2018.
The directors, David Haines and Sheren Haines of Burton Latimer, took out a loan with Coombegrove Ltd in December 2023 but did not file accounts for the year.
Rebecca Jane Dacre and Mark Siddall both of Forvis Mazars LLP, based in Milton Keynes, have been appointed as administrators.
CTS Transport is believed to have had operating licences for 41 trucks and 41 trailers.
Its Ditchford Road base has hundred of containers piled in the yard that once was home to Chettles and Hornigold Haulage.
