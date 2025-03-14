Northamptonshire teachers to vote on rejecting government's pay offer

NEU members in Kettering at a rally in 2023.

National Education Union members in Northants are to be balloted over whether to accept a 2.8 per cent pay offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers and education staff who are members of the North Northants branch of the National Education Union (NEU) will be going to the ballot box to vote on whether to reject the government’s ‘inadequate’ 2.8 per cent’ pay rise offer and to signal their willingness to take strike action unless a significantly improved offer is made.

Teachers say the current situation in schools is ‘dire’, with many institutions already struggling to meet basic needs due to insufficient funding. Teachers argue that the proposed pay rise is both unfair and unfunded, making it less likely that staff will remain in the education system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Rielly, NEU North Northants Branch Secretary, said: “As many members as possible should vote to reject the unfunded 2.8 per cent teachers’ pay offer and vote yes to take strike action.

"We must send a clear message to the government and to schools that they need to act now and make the right choice for education. The future of our schools and our profession depends on it.”

Phill Monk, NEU North Northants District Secretary: “It is simply unacceptable that so many of us struggle to pay for basic necessities, like food and heating, while schools can’t afford essential resources for our students—things like pens and paper. This is not the education system we want for our children.”

The NEU is calling for an above-inflation pay rise for all educators, to reflect the ‘hard work and dedication’ teachers provide every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Ellis, NEU East Northants District Secretary, stated: “We urge our members to vote as soon as the ballot opens. Every vote counts in helping us take a stand against further cuts and fight for a pay offer that properly values the work within our schools.”