Northamptonshire teachers start two-day strike as staff at 'breaking point'

The strike started at 7am this morning

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:04 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

Teachers taking industrial action today and tomorrow have said they are on strike for the children and to ensure the future for colleagues coming into the profession.

Thousands of pupils have been told to stay at home as National Education Union (NEU) members walked out of classrooms to protest about pay and conditions.

As well as staffing picket lines, Northants NEU members from schools across the area travelled to London for a national rally.

NEU members off to the national rally in London
Lou Cory, an English teacher and head of two year groups at Huxlow Science Academy, Irthlingborough says she is taking action for colleagues and students.

She said: “We’re at breaking point – the children, the parents and the staff. People think we are work shy but we are standing up for the kids, it’s for them. It’s for the conditions. We can’t attract new staff. I have had to double up my head of year role. This is unmanageable. I work a 12-hour day. I leave my home in Corby at 7am and get back at 7pm. The biggest problem is the pastoral – mental health of students and parents. We are being left to pick up the slack. It’s a crisis.”

Southfield School, Kettering, staff French teacher Karen Mayes and English teacher Leanda Green were using their strike day to join the national rally.

Ms Mayes said: “I want to stand up for my job. Working conditions need to improve. It has become worse over the years. It’s relentless.”

l-r Karen Mayes and Leanda Green
Ms Green said: “My main concerns are recruitment and retention of teachers. I’m very worried about the children. They need so much extra support since Covid.”

Maths and history teacher Gary McDonagh who works at Lodge Park Academy, Corby, has worked in schools since 2008.

He said: “The younger teachers are really suffering. We have a number of vacancies we just can’t fill. I love teaching but at the moment I wouldn’t recommend this job to anyone.”

And he added: “I know that students are missing a couple of days in the classroom but every day these kids are suffering.”

Gary McDonagh
Lou Cory - teacher at Huxlow Science Academy in Irthlingborough
