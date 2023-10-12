Northamptonshire teacher banned from the profession after sending topless photo to student

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire teacher who sent sexual messages and nude photos of herself to a student has been banned from the profession.

Georgie Worboys, 44, was an art teacher at Prince William School, Oundle when she began acting inappropriately towards a female student there in early 2020.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) convened on September 1, 2023 to consider the case.

Georgie Worboys taught at Prince William School, Oundle, from 2015. She was permenantly banned from teaching for sending indecent messages and photos to a student. Credit: Google Streetview

They found that Worboys had sent inappropriate messages and images on social media to a student, which were of a ‘sexual nature’ and were ‘sexually motivated’.

Worboys, who had been employed by the school since 2015, contacted one of her students on Facebook Messenger in February 2020.

She sent over 2,000 messages over a five-month period and took part in conversations of an inappropriate and sexual nature.

In the messages to the girl, known as Pupil A, she had sent an image of herself without a top or bra on and asked the student to send back a nude photo.

She also sent Pupil A sexual messages, including ‘you always contact me when I’m naked’, ‘I thought about running my hand up the inside of your thigh very discreetly’, and telling the student that she was thinking about ‘being between her legs’.

The sixth-form pupil told the panel that Worboys’ misconduct continued into the classroom, recalling that she ‘made comments about how low my top was, or how short my skirt was’ and would ‘obviously look at my body which made me feel uncomfortable’.

Pupil A also said that Worboys had asked to meet her in the art cupboard so they could kiss, and that occasionally when she went in the cupboard to look for something the teacher would ‘come up behind her and be unnecessarily close to her’.

The student also said that Worboys would make comments about her sexuality and ask intimate questions about her dating life during class.

She asked if Pupil A and another classmate, who were dating at the time, were having sex and then stated that she would ‘do a better job’ at it.

Worboys stated in an email to the TRA that she did not admit the allegations.

The panel found that there was no evidence that Worboys had shown any insight or remorse into her actions, and she was found to be ‘calculated and motivated’.

She was also aware that Pupil A was vulnerable during this time and was part of her safeguarding team for more than a year.